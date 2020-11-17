“India believes that reforms in the UN Security Council are a necessity and in this matter, India expects the support of BRICS partner countries. Besides the UN, there are a number of international organisations that are not working according to the current realities. WTO (World Trade Organisation), IMF (International Monetary Fund) and WHO (World Health Organisation) should also undergo reforms," the prime minister said. The remarks come ahead of India assuming one of the 10 rotating non-permanent seats at the UN Security Council in January. New Delhi has previously said that “reformed multilateralism" would be a key focus of its two year term, pushing for UNSC reforms.