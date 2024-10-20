2 labourers killed, 2 injured in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal

At least two labourers were killed in a terrorist attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Sunday. Two other labourers also suffered injuries in the firing.

The labourers died on the spot as terrorists opened firing on the camp housing them, news agency PTI reported. Police and army have cordoned off the area to track the attackers.

According to the report, the labourers were employed by a private firm for the construction of a tunnel at Gund area in the district.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the "cowardly attack on non-local labourers at Gagangir in Sonamarg region". Abdullah won the recently-concluded Jammu and Kahsmir Assembly Elections from Ganderbal and Budgam.

Abdullah said in a post on X, “Very sad news…these people were working on a key infrastructure project in the area. 2 have been killed & 2-3 more have been injured in this militant attack. I strongly condemn this attack on unarmed innocent people & send my condolences to their loved ones.”

Earlier on Sunday, an encounter erupted between security forces and terrorists along the Line of Control (LOC) in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army officially said.

In a post on X, the Indian Army's Chinar Corps said that a joint anti-infiltration Operation was launched in the area.

“Based on intelligence inputs regarding likely infiltration bid, a Joint anti-infiltration Operation was launched by #Indian Army & Jammu Kashmir Police along LOC in general area Uri, Baramulla,” the Chinar Corps said.

"Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged, which resulted in terrorists opening indiscriminate fire. Vigilant troops responded with effective fire. Operation is in progress," the Chinar Corps added.

Meanwhile, J-K's Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Anand Jain said on Saturday that the Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested two terrorists from the Poonch district.

Speaking to ANI, Anand Jain said that the arrests led to the solving of multiple grenade attack cases.