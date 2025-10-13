‘Terrorist, extremist’: Malayalam actor Jayakrishnan, associate arrested for communal slurs at cab driver in Mangaluru

Malayalam actor Jayakrishnan and one of his associates have been apprehended in the Mangaluru district of Karnataka following allegations of making abusive and communal remarks against a local taxi driver last week, The Indian Express reported.

Jayakrishnan, 52, and Santosh Abraham, 45, were taken into custody on Sunday. A third person named in the case, Vimal, 46, is currently absconding, according to the Indian Express report.

Details of the Incident The incident took place on the night of 9 October, when the trio, all hailing from Kerala, booked a taxi via a mobile app for a pick-up at New Road, Bejai. When the driver, Ahmed Shafiq (32), called to confirm the precise location, he was allegedly subjected to a torrent of abuse.

The complaint lodged at the Urwa Police Station states that the accused, who were reportedly intoxicated, hurled communal slurs at the driver, repeatedly calling him a “terrorist” and a “Muslim extremist”. The abuse was delivered in a mixture of Hindi and Malayalam, with the group also allegedly using offensive language directed at the driver’s family.

A police officer confirmed that the accused later confessed to being under the influence of alcohol during the incident, the Indian Express reported.

Further investigation revealed that the group had allegedly tried to harass other drivers previously by repeatedly booking and then cancelling rides as a “prank”.

Legal Action and Investigation A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against the three individuals under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The charges include Section 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and Section 353(2) (statements conducing to public mischief, particularly relating to religion or community).

Police are continuing their investigation. News agency PTI reported, quoting a police source, that digital trails have been identified, and statements are being recorded as part of the ongoing probe.