Counter-terrorism: Recruitment for terrorist group Tehreek Labaik Ya Muslim dismantled, raids in 6 J&K districts & more

The Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) carried out a major operation in six districts today (October 22) and caught recruiters linked to the terrorist organisation 'Tehreek Labaik Ya Muslim' (TLM), which is linked to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), ANI reported.

According to information shared by the counterintelligence unit, raids were conducted in six districts in the valley, including Anantnag, Budgam, Ganderbal, Kulgam, Pulwama, and Srinagar, it added.

‘Recruitment Module of LeT Offshoot Dismantled’ Officials said that the newly formed LeT offshoot's recruitment module was dismantled during their operations, the report said, adding that TLM was being operated by a Pakistani terrorist handler identified as Baba Hamas.

“In the early hours of October 22, the Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) conducted a major operation, carrying out raids across multiple districts including Srinagar, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Kulgam, Budgam, Anantnag, and Pulwama. During the operation, a recruitment module of the newly formed terrorist organisation TLM was dismantled. This group believed to be an offshoot of LeT, was reportedly being operated by a Pakistani terrorist handler known as '@ Baba Hamas',” CIK stated.

NIA Team on Ground, CM Omar Abdullah Says Public Security Key After indiscriminate gunfire in Ganderbal claimed the lives of one doctor, a designer, and five labourers, a team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) visited the site of the attack. The team was led by a Superintendent of Police associated with the NIA's regional branch in the valley.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the “cowardly attack on non-local labourers at Gagangir in Sonamarg region”. Abdullah won the recently-concluded Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections from Ganderbal and Budgam.

On October 21 the CM directed the police and security forces to remain “alert”, adding that these acts of violence against innocent people are being carried out to “create a perception that J&K is not stable”. He added that the administration would ensure public security.