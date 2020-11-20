NEW DELHI: India on Friday expressed concern over mounting violence in Afghanistan urging the UN Security Council to speak up against the rising toll in the warn torn country despite an intra-Afghan dialogue underway to bring peace.

Speaking at a meeting organised at the UN on what the UN Security Council can do in Afghanistan, India’s permanent representative to the UN, TS Tirumurti said India was of the view that “peace process and violence cannot go hand in hand, and we call for immediate comprehensive ceasefire.“

“ For durable peace in Afghanistan, we have to put an end to terrorist safe havens and sanctuaries operating across the Durand Line," he said referring to Pakistan providing refuge to terrorist groups involved in violence in Afghanistan.

“For violence to end in Afghanistan, these terrorist supply chains must be broken," he said.

According to Tariq Arian, spokesman for the Afghan Interior Ministry, during the past six months, the Taliban have carried out 53 suicide attacks, while 1,210 civilians were among the thousands killed in violence linked to the insurgency, news reports from Kabul said. This was despite the start of an intra Afghan dialogue between the Taliban and Afghan government representatives in September. The intra Afghan dialogue followed a deal struck between the US and the Taliban in Doha in February that enables the pullout of US and other international forces from Afghanistan after a 19 year stay.

In his statement Tirumurti said: “It is time that the Security Council speaks unequivocally against violence and terrorist forces and acts against terrorist sanctuaries and safe havens."

Lasting peace in Afghanistan would come only if “the peace process must be Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled," Tirumurti said.

“Solutions must come from the Afghans themselves, in line with the wishes and aspirations of the all sections of Afghan society. Sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan must be respected," he said.

Another requirement for peace and stability in Afghanistan was “zero tolerance of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," he said.

“Afghanistan can succeed only when terrorism no longer flows across the Durand Line. Terror and violence cannot be the instrument to shape Afghanistan’s future or dictate the choices Afghans make. It is important to ensure that no one provides sanctuary to terrorists who threaten Afghanistan or any other country in the region. Those who do so must be held accountable," he said.

The international community must ensure that the progress made in terms of education of women and such such matters are preserved, Tirumurthi said.

“India is convinced that the rights of women need to be strongly protected. Gender mainstreaming and safeguards are integral to the future of Afghanistan and we appreciate the remarks of the President of Afghanistan in this context. The rights of the minorities and the vulnerable need to be safeguarded," he said.

Another important requirement for peace in Afghanistan was ensuring full transit rights to Afghanistan which was not used by countries to extract political price from Afghanistan, Tirumurti said. This would ensure the flow of trade and ease connectivity bottlenecks which would in turn help stabilise Afghanistan.

