According to Tariq Arian, spokesman for the Afghan Interior Ministry, during the past six months, the Taliban have carried out 53 suicide attacks, while 1,210 civilians were among the thousands killed in violence linked to the insurgency, news reports from Kabul said. This was despite the start of an intra Afghan dialogue between the Taliban and Afghan government representatives in September. The intra Afghan dialogue followed a deal struck between the US and the Taliban in Doha in February that enables the pullout of US and other international forces from Afghanistan after a 19 year stay.