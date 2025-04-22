Pahalgam terrorist attack news LIVE: 5 killed; Amit Shah departs for J&K; Modi says ’those behind will not be spared’

Pahalgam terrorist attack news LIVE: Terror gripped Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam after a group of tourists were reportedly attacked by terrorists on Tuesday, April 22. Five people have died from the attack, and 20 others have been injured.

One of the deceased has been identified as a 47-year-old businessman hailing from Karnataka. CM Siddaramaiah held an emergency meeting after receiving the information about the terror attack.

‘…appalling and unpardonable…' President Murmu condemns terror attack in J&K Condemning the terrorist attack, Droupadi Murmu wrote on X, "The terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir is shocking and painful. It is a dastardly and inhuman act which must be condemned unequivocally. Attacking innocent citizens, in this case tourists, is utterly appalling and unpardonable."

“My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their dear ones and my prayers for the quick recovery of the injured,” President Murmu posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Amit Shah leaves for J&K Home Minister Amit Shah has departed for Srinagar, after wrapping up a meeting in Delhi.

Anti-terror operations launched Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha posted on X that security forces have launched anti-terror operations to neutralise the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack.

"Anti-terror ops launched to neutralise terrorists. Entire nation is angry & blood of our forces is boiling. I want to assure the nation that perpetrators of Pahalgam attack will have to pay a very heavy price for their heinous act. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families," Office of LG J&K said in a post on X.

Jaishankar condemns ‘cowardly terror attack’ India's EAM S. Jaishankar said: "Condemn the cowardly terror attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims. Pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

'Kannadigas are among the victims…' says Siddaramaiah "Kannadigas are among the victims of this shocking incident," says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka man killed in attack Out of the five killed in the terror attack, one person has been identified as a 47-year-old hailing from Karnataka. The Karnataka government received the official information that the man is named Manjunath and is 47 years old, reported PTI.

'Death toll could be more than 20' The death toll could be more than 20, a high ranking official estimated, without getting into details, reported PTI.

Reportedly, two to three gunmen came in fatigues firing indiscriminately on tourists in Baisaran meadows. The security has been beefed up in Pahalgam and forces have rushed to cordon off the area.

‘Will not be spared’: PM Modi condemns attack PM Modi condemned the Pahalgam attack, stating that “ Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger.”

Amit Shah to leave for Jammu and Kashmir soon As per reports, Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to depart for Srinagar around 7 PM, shortly after concluding a high-level meeting in New Delhi.

‘Will not be spared…’ says Amit Shah "Anguished by the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. My thoughts are with the family members of the deceased. Those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared, and we will come down heavily on the perpetrators with the harshest consequences. Briefed PM Modi about the incident and held a meeting with the concerned officials via video conferencing. Will shortly leave for Srinagar to hold an urgent security review meeting with all the agencies," Shah said in a post on X.

Lashkar-E-Taiba offshoot claims responsibility The Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar-E-Taiba offshoot, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Omar Abdullah condemns attack As per PTI, Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah has condemned the attack as “inhuman,” calling it one of the worst attacks targeting civilians.

When did the attack happen Kashmir Police said that firing shots were heard in upper meadows of Pahalgam tourist resort in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. The attack happened around 2:30 pm.

"I strongly condemn the cowardly attack on tourists in Pahalgam, which tragically killed five and injured several," said Mehbooba Mufti, former chief minister of the region, who heads the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party.