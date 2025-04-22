Pahalgam terrorist attack news LIVE: 5 killed; Amit Shah departs for J&K; Modi says ’those behind will not be spared’

‘Will not be spared…’ says Amit Shah

"Anguished by the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. My thoughts are with the family members of the deceased. Those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared, and we will come down heavily on the perpetrators with the harshest consequences. Briefed PM Modi about the incident and held a meeting with the concerned officials via video conferencing. Will shortly leave for Srinagar to hold an urgent security review meeting with all the agencies," Shah said in a post on X.