'Terrorists don't play by rules, so country's response...': Jaishankar on cross-border terrorism
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underscored the need for a firm stance against terrorism, regardless of geopolitical considerations.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reiterated India's commitment to combat terrorism emanating from across the border, emphasizing that terrorists do not abide by any rules and need to be dealt with accordingly.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message