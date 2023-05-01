India has banned 14 mobile messenger applications that were largely used in Jammu and Kashmir for spreading terror. The intelligence agencies informed that these apps are spreading terror propaganda in the Valley.

It is also reported that terrorists used these mobile messenger apps to spread the message and receive messages from Pakistan. These apps have been blocked under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000

The government has currently not listed the names of the messenger application that were banned, however, a source told News18 that apps like Crypviser, Enigma, Safeswiss, Wickrme, Mediafire, Briar, BChat, Nandbox, Conion, IMO, Element, Second line, Zangi, Threema among others have been blocked.

Sources have also claimed that these mobile applications were used by terrorists in Kashmir to communicate with their supporters and on-ground workers (OGW). Officials told ANI that “Agencies keep track of channels used by Overground workers (OGWs) and terrorists to communicate among themselves. While tracking down one of the communication, agencies found that the mobile application does not have representatives in India and it is difficult to track down activities happening on the app. Thereafter, with the help of other intelligence agencies operating in the valley, a list of such apps was prepared that pose a threat to national security and do not follow Indian laws."

This is not the first time mobile application have been banned in the country. Earlier too citing security reasons many Chinese apps were banned. In a recent incident, over 200 Chinese app were banned in India. The government had ordered to ban around 230 Chinese apps, including 138 betting apps and 94 loan lending apps, on "urgent" and "emergency" basis. Reports stated that the government began an analysis of as many as 288 Chinese apps around six months ago and found that these apps could have accessed the personal data of Indian citizens. The action was initiated by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on the recommendation of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

In the last few years, the government had ordered to ban many 250 Chinese apps citing them to be “prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state and public order" Apps including TikTok, Xender, PUBG Mobile Shein, Camscanner, Garena Free Fire, among others were banned in India as they purportedly gathered sensitive user data and requested important permissions.

In February, The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had also revoked ban orders on some digital lending apps like Kissht, LazyPay, Buddy Loan, Indiabulls Home Loans, and Faircent. Kreditbee and MPokket. The ministry had issued orders to internet service providers and app stores to unblock some of the apps. The decision was taken after the review meeting with MeitY officials.

One of the players told Mint that few things government wants to know are – the colour of the money (basically the VCs backing); the kind of customers they are catering to; where the data isgetting stored etc.