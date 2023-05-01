Terrorists in Pakistan: Here's a list of 14 mobile messenger apps that India banned2 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 12:15 PM IST
Sources have also claimed that these mobile applications were used by terrorists in Kashmir to communicate with their supporters and on-ground workers (OGW).
India has banned 14 mobile messenger applications that were largely used in Jammu and Kashmir for spreading terror. The intelligence agencies informed that these apps are spreading terror propaganda in the Valley.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×