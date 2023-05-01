Sources have also claimed that these mobile applications were used by terrorists in Kashmir to communicate with their supporters and on-ground workers (OGW). Officials told ANI that “Agencies keep track of channels used by Overground workers (OGWs) and terrorists to communicate among themselves. While tracking down one of the communication, agencies found that the mobile application does not have representatives in India and it is difficult to track down activities happening on the app. Thereafter, with the help of other intelligence agencies operating in the valley, a list of such apps was prepared that pose a threat to national security and do not follow Indian laws."