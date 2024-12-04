Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists on Wednesday opened fire on an army jawan in the Tral area of ​​Awantipora in Pulwama. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The jawan was on leave and had come home,

The jawan was shot in the leg and was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment. His condition is said to be stable, reported ANI quoting sources. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}