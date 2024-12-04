Hello User
Terrorists opened fire on Army jawan in Tral area of Jammu & Kashmir's ​​Pulwama
Terrorists opened fire on Army jawan in Tral area of Jammu & Kashmir's ​​Pulwama

  • Jammu & Kashmir: The Army jawan was shot in the leg by a terrorist in Tral area of P​​ulwama's Awantipora.

Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces patrols near the site of a encounte. (File Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists on Wednesday opened fire on an army jawan in the Tral area of ​​Awantipora in Pulwama.

The jawan was on leave and had come home,

The jawan was shot in the leg and was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment. His condition is said to be stable, reported ANI quoting sources.

The area has been cordoned off by security forces.

