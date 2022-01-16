OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  'Punjab Model': After Maha, Telangana, Cong chief Navjot Singh Sidhu invites Tesla CEO Elon Musk
Listen to this article

After Telangana and Maharashtra, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday invited Tesla CEO Elon Musk to set up manufacturing units in the state. He said the 'Punjab model' will create Ludhiana as hub for electric vehicles and battery industry with time bound single window clearance for investment.

“I invite @elonmusk, Punjab Model will create Ludhiana as hub for Electric Vehicles & Battery industry with time bound single window clearance for investment that brings new technology to Punjab, create green jobs, walking path of environment preservation & sustainable development," Sidhu said while replying to a tweet by Musk.

The Tesla CEO earlier this week said he was still working through a lot of challenges with the government for setting up manufacturing units for its electric cars in India. "Still working through a lot of challenges with the government," Musk had tweeted replying to a Twitter user who asked about update on Tesla's India business plan.

The governments of Telangana and Maharashtra have already invited Musk to set up Tesla manufacturing units in their respective states.  

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra State Water Resources Minister and State NCP chief Jayant Patil invited  Musk to visit the state.

Telangana Industry and Commerce Minister KT Rama Rao was the first to invite Musk after Tesla CEO put out that tweet suggesting challenges in getting clearance in India. 

Rao said he would be "happy to partner Tesla in working through the challenges". "Hey Elon, I am the Industry & Commerce Minister of Telangana state in India. Will be happy to partner Tesla in working through the challenges to set shop in India/Telangana. Our state is a champion in sustainability initiatives & a top notch business destination in India," Rama Rao said replying to Elon Musk tweet.

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout