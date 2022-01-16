After Telangana and Maharashtra, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday invited Tesla CEO Elon Musk to set up manufacturing units in the state. He said the 'Punjab model' will create Ludhiana as hub for electric vehicles and battery industry with time bound single window clearance for investment.

“I invite @elonmusk, Punjab Model will create Ludhiana as hub for Electric Vehicles & Battery industry with time bound single window clearance for investment that brings new technology to Punjab, create green jobs, walking path of environment preservation & sustainable development," Sidhu said while replying to a tweet by Musk.

I invite @elonmusk, Punjab Model will create Ludhiana as hub for Electric Vehicles & Battery industry with time bound single window clearance for investment that brings new technology to Punjab, create green jobs, walking path of environment preservation & sustainable development https://t.co/kXDMhcdVi6 — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) January 16, 2022

The Tesla CEO earlier this week said he was still working through a lot of challenges with the government for setting up manufacturing units for its electric cars in India. "Still working through a lot of challenges with the government," Musk had tweeted replying to a Twitter user who asked about update on Tesla's India business plan.

The governments of Telangana and Maharashtra have already invited Musk to set up Tesla manufacturing units in their respective states.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra State Water Resources Minister and State NCP chief Jayant Patil invited Musk to visit the state.

.@elonmusk, Maharashtra is one of the most progressive states in India. We will provide you all the necessary help from Maharashtra for you to get established in India. We invite you to establish your manufacturing plant in Maharashtra. https://t.co/w8sSZTpUpb — Jayant Patil- जयंत पाटील (@Jayant_R_Patil) January 16, 2022

Telangana Industry and Commerce Minister KT Rama Rao was the first to invite Musk after Tesla CEO put out that tweet suggesting challenges in getting clearance in India.

Rao said he would be "happy to partner Tesla in working through the challenges". "Hey Elon, I am the Industry & Commerce Minister of Telangana state in India. Will be happy to partner Tesla in working through the challenges to set shop in India/Telangana. Our state is a champion in sustainability initiatives & a top notch business destination in India," Rama Rao said replying to Elon Musk tweet.

