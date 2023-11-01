Tesla effect: Lower EV import duties soon?

“The government should approach these policy changes in a phased manner," said Gaurav Vangaal, associate director of S&P Global Mobility. “There should be some production target for OEMs so they start building locally. Doing so will give them an edge in the domestic market. It is necessary to open up the market and allow the EV ecosystem to develop much faster. We need to see the price and specifications of the Tesla model that comes to India before gauging how competitive it will be. But the C and D segments (at about $30,000-35,000) will see an impact where new ground-up EVs will be introduced in the market. The Indian market is maturing and car prices are steadily going up," Vangaal added.

