Elon Musk is likely to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his upcoming visit to India. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO is also expected to announce plans to invest and open a new factory in the country. The development comes nearly a year after Tesla indicated a desire to build a factory in India that would manufacture a new car model.

According to a Reuters report quoting sources, the billionaire businessman will meet PM Modi in New Delhi during the week beginning from April 22. Details about the trip remain confidential, but Musk is expected to make a separate announcement about his India plans. He will be accompanied by other executives for the visit later this month.

A Hindu Business Line report quoting sources also indicates that Tesla is also in talks with Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries for a potential joint venture. Initial stage discussions have been underway for over a month as the electric vehicles company looks to establish a manufacturing facility in India.

(With inputs from agencies)

