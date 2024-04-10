Active Stocks
Tesla chief Elon Musk to meet PM Modi during India visit from April 22, announce investment plans

Tesla's Elon Musk to visit India, meet PM Modi in April to announce investment plans and new factory. Details confidential. Musk last met Modi in June in New York.

The billionaire will meet Modi in the week of April 22 in New Delhi (AFP)Premium
Elon Musk is likely to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his upcoming visit to India. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO is also expected to announce plans to invest and open a new factory in the country. The development comes nearly a year after Tesla indicated a desire to build a factory in India that would manufacture a new car model. 

According to a Reuters report quoting sources, the billionaire businessman will meet PM Modi in New Delhi during the week beginning from April 22. Details about the trip remain confidential, but Musk is expected to make a separate announcement about his India plans. He will be accompanied by other executives for the visit later this month.

A Hindu Business Line report quoting sources also indicates that Tesla is also in talks with Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries for a potential joint venture. Initial stage discussions have been underway for over a month as the electric vehicles company looks to establish a manufacturing facility in India.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk's Tesla in talks with Reliance to set up Indian operations; company on scout for EV plant sites: Report

 

(With inputs from agencies)

Published: 10 Apr 2024, 06:03 PM IST
