Elon Musk is likely to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his upcoming visit to India. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO is also expected to announce plans to invest and open a new factory in the country. The development comes nearly a year after Tesla indicated a desire to build a factory in India that would manufacture a new car model.