New Delhi: A delegation of senior Tesla executives, comprising leaders of its public policy, supply chain and business development teams, is visiting India to actively engage with all government stakeholders to gain insights into the market.

People aware of the matter, seeking anonymity, said that the representatives held meetings with Piyush Goyal, the commerce and industry minister, to discuss the incentives and benefits for selling its electric cars in India.

The officials were also part of the celebrations on the sidelines of the inauguration of the India Trade Promotion Organization complex Bharat Mandapam, organized by the ministry, in the presence of Prime Minister Modi and Goyal.

In earlier meetings with the ministry of heavy industries, Tesla executives discussed the possibility of importing its EVs from the Berlin gigafactory for the Indian market.

However, the government’s stand is that it will not consider any concessionary rate of taxation for a single original equipment manufacturer. The company was, in fact, encouraged to explore the assembly operations of luxury manufacturers like Mercedes Benz India and BMW, in India, to understand how the local ecosystem operates. “We cannot give privilege to one firm when other brands pay full duty on imports. Other luxury carmakers also assemble in India by importing parts, with minimal domestic value addition. However, India is an important market for Tesla, and the company cannot and doesn’t want to ignore India", a government official privy to the discussions said on condition of anonymity.

“Tesla can avail the production-linked incentive scheme and FAME-II incentives, that are open for all manufacturers meeting the norms in India," he added.

“In fact, it is too early to consider the details of how much manufacturing capacity they can put up and when," a second official said also requesting anonymity.

Tesla’s manufacturing units are highly integrated, and the company manufacturers most of the critical parts for its cars in-house, which is very different to assembly operations.

Tesla’s Shanghai gigafactory is its main export hub and its largest factory, and ships units to Thailand and Singapore, and will soon add Malaysia to its export destinations, where it faces stiff competition from Chinese rival BYD, which leads the nascent EV market in the country, even outnumbering Japanese peers.

Tesla prefers to exports its cars to Asian markets in view of the low sales volumes. That apart, the 750,000 unit gigafactory in Shanghai rolls out enough Model 3 and Model Y to serve neighbouring export markets.

In a 19 July report on Tesla, Barclays says it expects that Tesla’s upcoming affordable EV could account for as many as 275,000 deliveries in 2026, eventually becoming twice as large in sales compared to its present volume driver Model Y at 3500,000 units annually, even as the Model Y is forecast to bring in 1503,000 units in sales, and the Model 3 at 990,000 units. Tesla’s current manufacturing capacity is 2.025 million units across its factories in the United States (Fremont & Austin), China (Shanghai), Germany (Berlin). Its largest single factory is Shanghai at a capacity of 750,000 units annually, even though its largest combined manufacturing base is in the US with its two factories in Austin (250,000 units) and Fremont (650,000 units).