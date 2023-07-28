Tesla execs press for duty cut in meet with govt officials2 min read 28 Jul 2023, 10:51 PM IST
People aware of the matter, seeking anonymity, said that the representatives held meetings with Piyush Goyal, the commerce and industry minister, to discuss the incentives and benefits for selling its electric cars in India.
New Delhi: A delegation of senior Tesla executives, comprising leaders of its public policy, supply chain and business development teams, is visiting India to actively engage with all government stakeholders to gain insights into the market.
