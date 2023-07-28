Tesla execs press for duty cut in meet with govt officials

However, the government’s stand is that it will not consider any concessionary rate of taxation for a single original equipment manufacturer. The company was, in fact, encouraged to explore the assembly operations of luxury manufacturers like Mercedes Benz India and BMW, in India, to understand how the local ecosystem operates. “We cannot give privilege to one firm when other brands pay full duty on imports. Other luxury carmakers also assemble in India by importing parts, with minimal domestic value addition. However, India is an important market for Tesla, and the company cannot and doesn’t want to ignore India", a government official privy to the discussions said on condition of anonymity.