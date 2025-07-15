Tesla Launch in India LIVE: Elon Musk's EV giant enters India after years-long wait

Tesla India Launch LIVE: Elon Musk's Tesla is set to open its very first store in India today, following a years-long wait. The electric vehicle making company is opening its first showroom in the posh Bandra Kurla Complex, inside the Maker Maxity Mall, in Mumbai.

As of now, Tesla is speculated to sell its Model Y SUVs in India, with plans of expanding more with other models as the sales increase.

Tesla is expected to deliver its first cars in India from August 1.

Earlier, Tesla on Friday through its India-focused X (formerly Twitter) handle posted a teaser that read "Coming soon," along with a graphic that indicated Tesla's presence in India would begin this month, July 2025.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla had previously expressed his interest to launch his company in India but also pointed out to the high tariff duties that foreign EVs have to pay here for imports.

Six Tesla Model Y cars have already been shipped to India from Shanghai, but they will have to be subject to a whopping 70 per cent import tariff to get sold in the country. As per Bloomberg, buyers will end up paying $56,000 for a single car — ₹10,000 more than its usual price.