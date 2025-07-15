Tesla Launch in India LIVE: Elon Musk's EV giant enters India after years-long wait

Tesla India Launch LIVE: Elon Musk's Tesla is set to open its very first store in India today, following a years-long wait. The electric vehicle making company is opening its first showroom in the posh Bandra Kurla Complex, inside the Maker Maxity Mall, in Mumbai.
As of now, Tesla is speculated to sell its Model Y SUVs in India, with plans of expanding more with other models as the sales increase.
Tesla is expected to deliver its first cars in India from August 1.
Earlier, Tesla on Friday through its India-focused X (formerly Twitter) handle posted a teaser that read "Coming soon," along with a graphic that indicated Tesla's presence in India would begin this month, July 2025.
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla had previously expressed his interest to launch his company in India but also pointed out to the high tariff duties that foreign EVs have to pay here for imports.
Six Tesla Model Y cars have already been shipped to India from Shanghai, but they will have to be subject to a whopping 70 per cent import tariff to get sold in the country. As per Bloomberg, buyers will end up paying $56,000 for a single car — ₹10,000 more than its usual price.
While the first Tesla showroom is opening at BKC, the next showroom is set to open in New Delhi by the end of July, according to reports.
Six Tesla Model Y cars have already been shipped to India from Shanghai, but they will have to be subject to a whopping 70 per cent import tariff to get sold in the country. As per Bloomberg, buyers will end up paying $56,000 for a single car — ₹10,000 more than its usual price. Tesla is selling its Model Y cars in India starting at about $69,770, its website showed on Tuesday
Earlier reports had suggested that Tesla was keen to import its vehicles into the country and sell them through its showrooms, rather than establishing manufacturing facilities. However, the company has maintained a quiet stance about its detailed operational strategy for India.
Tesla is all set to mark its official entry into the Indian market with the launch of its first showroom in the country.
The electric vehicle (EV) giant will open its India showroom on Tuesday morning at the Maker Maxity Mall in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai.