Tesla Model Y deliveries begin in India; Elon Musk-owned carmaker offers complimentary wall connector

Tesla Model Y: Elon Musk-owned EV manufacturer Tesla said on Monday that it has commenced deliveries of Model Y in India following the launch of its first showroom in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex in July this year.

Deliveries of Model Y began within two months of the launch of the Mumbai experience centre. This rapid rollout is described by the American EV maker as a significant step forward that creates a new chapter in electric vehicle ownership and sustainable development in India, PTI reported.

Complimentary item with the delivery To facilitate convenient charging for new Model Y owners, Tesla is providing a complimentary wall connector with the vehicle's delivery, the company said in a statement.

The statement added that this connector is intended to make installation convenient for owners in their parking spaces and facilitate easy home charging.

The Tesla Model Y can top up its range to as much as 267 kilometres in just 15 minutes of charging. Mint reported that the company stated earlier that this range is sufficient for five round-trips between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and the Gateway of India.

Tesla Model Y: Product details and range The redesigned Model Y, which was the world’s best-selling electric vehicle in 2023 and 2024, is available in two variants in India:

Rear-wheel drive (RWD): Offers a 500 km range (WLTP)

Long-range rear-wheel drive (LR RWD): Offers a 622 km range (WLTP). According to data available on Autocar India, the price of a Tesla Model Y in India starts at ₹59.89 lakh for the base Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) model and goes up to ₹67.89 lakh for the Long-Range RWD variant.

Tesla's future plans in India Tesla has also said that it will soon start deliveries for customers who have ordered the Long Range Model Y variant.

Furthermore, the company has expanded its physical presence in India by opening a second experience centre in Delhi at Aerocity in August, following the initial one in Mumbai in July.

