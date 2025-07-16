Tesla Model Y on-road price in Delhi vs Mumbai — How much EMI do you have to pay? All details here

The Tesla India entry marked a new beginning in the country's EV landscape, with the company's Model Y launched to compete against BYD Sealion 7 and BMW iX1 among others.

Swastika Das Sharma
Updated16 Jul 2025, 02:52 PM IST
Tesla India entry: Elon Musk's EV giant Tesla finally made its India debut on Tuesday after years of speculation, launching its first showroom in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex.

For now, the Tesla Model Y is being imported from Shanghai and will retail in three cities — Delhi, Mumbai and Gurugram. A showroom is also expected to open in New Delhi by the end of July.

The mid-sized electric SUV Model Y, which was once the world's best-selling car, will be offered in India in two variants -- rear-wheel drive with base price at 59.89 lakh and long-range rear wheel drive at a base price of 67.89 lakh.

However, due to road tax variations, Delhi Tesla Model Y owners will pay less than those in Mumbai for the EV.

Tesla Model Y RWD on-road price in Delhi vs Mumbai

  • Stealth Grey: Price in Delhi - 61,06,690, Price in Mumbai - 61,07,190
  • Pearl White Multi-Coat: Price in Delhi - 62,02,640, Price in Mumbai - 62,03,140
  • Diamond Black: Price in Delhi - 62,02,640, Price in Mumbai - 62,03,140
  • Glacier Blue: Price in Delhi - 62,32,940, Price in Mumbai - 62,33,440
  • Quicksilver: Price in Delhi - 62,93,540, Price in Mumbai - 62,94,040
  • Ultra Red: Price in Delhi - 62,93,540, Price in Mumbai - 62,94,040

Tesla Model Y Long Range RWD on-road price in Delhi vs Mumbai

  • Stealth Grey: Price in Delhi - 69,14,690, Price in Mumbai - 69,15,590
  • Pearl White Multi-Coat: Price in Delhi - 70,10,640, Price in Mumbai - 70,11,140
  • Diamond Black: Price in Delhi - 70,10,640, Price in Mumbai - 70,11,140
  • Glacier Blue: Price in Delhi - 70,40,940, Price in Mumbai - 70,41,440
  • Quicksilver: Price in Delhi - 71,01,540, Price in Mumbai - 71,02,440
  • Ultra Red: Price in Delhi - 71,01,540, Price in Mumbai - 71,02,440

Tesla Model Y EMI: How much do you have to pay?

If you plan to buy a Tesla Model Y RWD in Delhi with a car loan, you will have to pay an EMI of at least 1,14,088. For the same model in Mumbai, the EMI amount increases to 1,29,184.

The figures are based on factors including a down payment of 6,10,669, interest of 9 per cent per annum, and a tenure of 60 months.

