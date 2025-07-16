Tesla Model Y on-road price in Delhi vs Mumbai — How much EMI do you have to pay? All details here

Tesla India entry: Elon Musk's EV giant Tesla finally made its India debut on Tuesday after years of speculation, launching its first showroom in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex.

The Tesla India entry marked a new beginning in the country's EV landscape, with the company's Model Y launched to compete against BYD Sealion 7 and BMW iX1 among others.

For now, the Tesla Model Y is being imported from Shanghai and will retail in three cities — Delhi, Mumbai and Gurugram. A showroom is also expected to open in New Delhi by the end of July.

The mid-sized electric SUV Model Y, which was once the world's best-selling car, will be offered in India in two variants -- rear-wheel drive with base price at ₹59.89 lakh and long-range rear wheel drive at a base price of ₹67.89 lakh.

However, due to road tax variations, Delhi Tesla Model Y owners will pay less than those in Mumbai for the EV.

Tesla Model Y RWD on-road price in Delhi vs Mumbai Stealth Grey: Price in Delhi - ₹ 61,06,690, Price in Mumbai - ₹ 61,07,190

61,06,690, Price in Mumbai - 61,07,190 Pearl White Multi-Coat: Price in Delhi - ₹ 62,02,640, Price in Mumbai - ₹ 62,03,140

62,02,640, Price in Mumbai - 62,03,140 Diamond Black: Price in Delhi - ₹ 62,02,640, Price in Mumbai - ₹ 62,03,140

62,02,640, Price in Mumbai - 62,03,140 Glacier Blue: Price in Delhi - ₹ 62,32,940, Price in Mumbai - ₹ 62,33,440

62,32,940, Price in Mumbai - 62,33,440 Quicksilver: Price in Delhi - ₹ 62,93,540, Price in Mumbai - ₹ 62,94,040

62,93,540, Price in Mumbai - 62,94,040 Ultra Red: Price in Delhi - ₹ 62,93,540, Price in Mumbai - ₹ 62,94,040

Tesla Model Y Long Range RWD on-road price in Delhi vs Mumbai Stealth Grey: Price in Delhi - ₹ 69,14,690, Price in Mumbai - ₹ 69,15,590

69,14,690, Price in Mumbai - 69,15,590 Pearl White Multi-Coat: Price in Delhi - ₹ 70,10,640, Price in Mumbai - ₹ 70,11,140

70,10,640, Price in Mumbai - 70,11,140 Diamond Black: Price in Delhi - ₹ 70,10,640, Price in Mumbai - ₹ 70,11,140

70,10,640, Price in Mumbai - 70,11,140 Glacier Blue: Price in Delhi - ₹ 70,40,940, Price in Mumbai - ₹ 70,41,440

70,40,940, Price in Mumbai - 70,41,440 Quicksilver: Price in Delhi - ₹ 71,01,540, Price in Mumbai - ₹ 71,02,440

71,01,540, Price in Mumbai - 71,02,440 Ultra Red: Price in Delhi - ₹ 71,01,540, Price in Mumbai - ₹ 71,02,440

Tesla Model Y EMI: How much do you have to pay? If you plan to buy a Tesla Model Y RWD in Delhi with a car loan, you will have to pay an EMI of at least ₹1,14,088. For the same model in Mumbai, the EMI amount increases to ₹1,29,184.