Tesla mulls factory in India to build new $24,000 car, set to hold talks with commerce minister2 min read 24 Jul 2023, 09:33 PM IST
Tesla plans to build a factory in India to produce a new $24,000 electric vehicle for the local market and for export, according to sources. The discussions represent a reversal of Tesla's previous efforts to reduce import taxes on EVs in India.
Elon Musk-led Tesla is planning to build a factory to produce an ‘all-new $24,000 car’ in India. Representatives from the company will reportedly meet with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal this month to discuss plans. The new vehicle would reportedly be 25% cheaper than its current lowest priced offering.
