Tesla Mumbai showroom opens today: What models are in the lineup at BKC? Here's what we know

Tesla is set to make its long-awaited debut in India on Tuesday, July 15, with Elon Musk's EV company seeking to ply into new markets to recover slowing sales in places where it is already well-established.

Here is everything you need to know about the Tesla showroom in India and the car lineup it will feature.

Which Tesla cars will be sold in India? The first Tesla India showroom will start out simple in Mumbai, according to various media reports.

As of now, Tesla will sell only one model in India — the Tesla Model Y. The Elon Musk-led EV company has already shipped six units of the Model Y SUV from its Shanghai plant to Mumbai.

These six cars will be used for display and demonstration purposes, according to a report by Carwale.

The Tesla Model 3 is also likely to be on display. However, there is no official confirmation yet on the selling of these models in India.

What is Tesla Model Y? The Tesla Model Y, the first EV of the US-based company to be sold in India, is an electric mid-size SUV.

Offered in Long Range RWD and Long Range AWD (Dual Motor) versions, the SUV delivers an exceptional range of up to 574 km and can speed up from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.6 seconds.

Tesla Model Y price in India Commercially available custom records from January to June, as per a report by Reuters, showed Tesla imported vehicles, chargers and accessories into India worth close to $1 million, mainly from China and the United States.

The vehicles included six of Tesla's best-selling Model Y at a shipment value of $32,500 each for five cars, and $46,000 for the long-range version, as well as several Superchargers.

However, with the 70 per cent tariffs than India charges on fully-built EVs imported from abroad, the expected ticket price is likely to be in the range of $56,000 — making the car affordable for a select few.

