Tesla set to open Bengaluru showroom, fourth in India: 'See you soon'

Electric vehicle major Tesla on Saturday announced plans to open its fourth showroom in India, with Bengaluru set to get the new outlet.

Confirming the development on X (formerly Twitter), Tesla India wrote, “See you soon in Namma Bengaluru.”

The upcoming showroom will strengthen Tesla’s footprint in the country, adding to its existing outlets in Delhi, Mumbai and Gurugram, Deccan Herald reported.

Reacting to the news, car enthusiasts shared their excitement on X.

A user wrote, “Welcome to Namma Bengaluru! I did get a brief glimpse of the Delhi showroom when I was there last week, and I’m really looking forward to a more detailed experience here in Bengaluru.”

Another user wrote, “Bangaluru has such a wealthy tesla fan base, it's going to be amazing.”

The third user wrote, “Is Tesla rolling into Bengaluru? The electric future is hitting hard, the streets are about to get a lot cooler!”

“Namma Traffic welcomes you,” the fourth quipped.

“Now we just need the supercharger network to keep up. driving a tesla in bangalore traffic is going to be an experience lol,” a user joked.

The announcement comes shortly after the American EV maker launched its first charging station in India. In December last year, Tesla said it had set up a charging facility at DLF Horizon Center in Gurugram.

The company has said these steps reflect its focus on building a robust charging infrastructure in India and offering customers seamless and sustainable mobility solutions as it gradually expands its presence in the market.

The Bengaluru announcement comes amid a rapid expansion by Tesla in India. The EV maker recently launched its second India showroom—an 8,200sq ft experience centre at Worldmark 3 in Delhi’s Aerocity—weeks after debuting in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

According to documents accessed by CRE Matrix, Tesla India Motors and Energy Pvt Ltd has leased the Aerocity space for nine years at a monthly rent of ₹17.22 lakh, with a security deposit of ₹1.03 crore. The sublease, registered on July 30, includes 10 parking slots and a three-year lock-in, with rent escalation every three years. The lease will commence on 15 March 2025, with rent payments beginning 13 July 2025.

Tesla officially entered the Indian market on 15 July with its first showroom at Maker Maxity Mall in Mumbai’s BKC, leasing 4,000sq ft in one of India’s costliest commercial districts. The company has also leased nearly 51,000sq ft at Orchid Business Park on Sohna Road, Gurugram, for nine years.