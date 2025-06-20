Tesla set to open first India showroom in Mumbai by mid-July with Chinese EVs, says report

Tesla Inc. is set to open its first showrooms in India in July, kicking off formal operations in the world’s third-biggest automobile market as the Elon Musk-led firm hunts for growth amid falling sales in Europe and China, people familiar with the discussions said.

Advertisement

According to a Bloomberg report, Tesla's first set of cars have arrived in India – Model Y rear-wheel drive SUVs shipped from Tesla’s China factory, according to the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private, as well as documents seen by Bloomberg News. The Model Y is the world’s largest selling electric car.

The first showroom is set to open in Mumbai as early as mid-July, which will be followed by one in New Delhi, the report, citing sources, said. It has also imported Supercharger components, car accessories, merchandise and spares from the US, China and the Netherlands, the documents show.

The debut will end a years-long on-again, off-again saga over Tesla’s entry into India - a market Musk has long eyed but held back from entering due to disagreements over tariffs and local manufacturing. The breakthrough in bringing Tesla to India comes after Musk met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the US in February.

Advertisement

Also Read | How Elon Musk is reinventing Tesla’s strategy

Bloomberg News reported in February that Tesla was set to ship a few thousand cars to a port near Mumbai.

Tesla spokespersons did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on opening of the India showrooms and the preparations underway.

Premium Price Five Model Y vehicles have already arrived in Mumbai from Tesla’s Shanghai factory, according to documents reviewed by Bloomberg News. The cars were declared at 2.77 million rupees ($31,988) and attracted more than 2.1 million rupees in import duties — a levy that’s consistent with India’s 70 per cent tariff on fully-built imported cars under $40,000 plus surcharges, the documents show.

The model is expected to go on sale for more than $56,000 before taxes and insurance, though Tesla will determine the final sticker price based on its margin and positioning strategy, according to people familiar with the plans.

Advertisement

That compares with an ex-showroom price of $44,990 for the same model in the US, which sells for $37,490 once tax credits are applied.

The premium price tag will likely be a major hurdle to Tesla’s plans as the automaker will need to convince value-driven consumers to open their wallets. EVs account for just over 5 per cent of new passenger vehicle sales in India, but premium cars still represent less than 2 per cent of the market, data with Indian government’s vehicle registration portal show.

Beefing Up The company hasn’t appointed a new country head following the departure of Prashanth Menon, but is beefing up hiring across charging, retail and policy teams, according to people familiar with the matter.

Advertisement

The Model Y imports represent an initial foray into the market and Tesla plans to expand its presence, including offering more models.

It’s leasing warehouse space in Karnataka, in India’s south, and is adding more in Gurugram, outside New Delhi, the people said.