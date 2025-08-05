Tesla to open Delhi showroom soon? Date, location, models — Here's what we know

Elon Musk's EV making company Tesla is all set to open its second showroom after Mumbai, this time in Delhi.

According to a report by NDTV, the Tesla Delhi showroom will open later this month. This comes in less than a month of the electric vehicles company opening its first showroom in India, at BKC, Mumbai.

Tesla Delhi Showroom: Location According to reports, the Tesla Delhi showroom will be located at Worldmark, Aerocity, close to the New Delhi International Airport.

Once open, people across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) will be able to access the store and buy the coveted EVs.

Tesla Delhi Showroom: Opening date As per the NDTV report, the Tesla Delhi showroom is expected to open on August 11. However, Tesla has not yet confirmed the date.

Tesla enters India Tesla, the EV maker headed by billionaire Elon Musk, made its grand entry into India on July 15 with imported vehicles.

The company launched its Model Y with price starting at ₹59.89 lakh while opening its first experience centre in BKC, Mumbai.

Tesla, led by American tech billionaire Elon Musk who had in the past cited India's high import tariffs for the company not entering the country earlier, will be importing the Model Y as a completely built unit (CBU), from its Shanghai manufacturing facility in China.

The mid-sized electric SUV Model Y, which was once the world's best-selling car, will be offered in India in two variants -- rear-wheel drive with base price at ₹59.89 lakh and long-range rear wheel drive at a base price of ₹67.89 lakh.

The deliveries are slated to start in the third and fourth quarter of 2025, respectively, for the two variants.

Initially, registration and delivery started in Delhi, Mumbai, and Gurugram, the company said. However, according to the website, now you can register your car anywhere in India.

Through its Tesla Design Studio, customers will be able to customise their Model Y exterior, interior, and even its features, the company said.

The Model Y competes with a range of electric luxury cars from German automakers such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi.

Tesla leases space on Sohna Road in Gurugram Tesla is already expanding its footprint in India, with the company leasing a service and retail centre space on Sohna Road in Gurugram.

Tesla will pay about ₹40 lakh per month for 33,475 square feet of ground floor space for a retail, service and delivery centre at Orchid Business Park on Sohna Road in Gurugram.

