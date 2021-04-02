Test prep firm Aakash Education to vaccinate all its employees, dependents

NEW DELHI: Test-prep firm Aakash Educational Services Ltd (AESL) will take care of the Covid-19 vaccination cost of all its employees and one dependent each across India.

“This will amount to 5,000 employees for the two shots of vaccine plus one dependent each. The vaccine cost will also be taken care of for the nearly 750 support staff across India including housekeeping staff and security guards as well," AESL said.

Also Read | Why Kerala may not swing this time round

For test prep companies teachers are the frontline workers and physical classroom environment is a key factor to deliver education and drive the business. And physical—face to face education—continues to face difficulty due to a second wave of the pandemic.

The company said teachers nurture the future of nation, and protecting them against the ongoing pandemic is one such step that it is undertaking to “support these frontline workers".

“Covering the cost of vaccination for our employees and their dependent family member is a small gesture… to express our gratitude to our employees," said Aakash Chaudhry, managing director of AESL.

India's vaccination initiative began on 16 January with frontline and health workers. It has since been expanded to senior citizens, followed by all citizens over 45 years of age. More than 68 million Indians have been vaccinated with at least one dose as yet.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via