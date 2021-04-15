The Centre on Thursday directed Madhya Pradesh to implement a five-fold strategy of "test, track, treat, follow COVID-appropriate behaviour and vaccinate" to contain the spread of the coronavirus . It has also asked the state to put restrictions on social gatherings and movement of large groups of people that are not essential, a PTI report said.

Further the state has been advised to strengthen and enhance oxygen and ICU beds effectively.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan chaired a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in Madhya Pradesh and steps taken to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

During the meeting, it was pointed out that Madhya Pradesh has reported nearly 13.4 per cent week-on-week increase in new COVID cases. In last two weeks, the state has seen almost 79 per cent increase in weekly new cases.

"In Madhya Pradesh, in contrast to the week April 7-13 in the week of March 17-23 2021, RT-PCR tests have increased to 73 per cent (from 67 per cent) while the Antigen tests has decreased to 25 per cent (from 31 per cent)," the health ministry said.

State was asked to follow five-fold strategy for tackling the recent surge:

1) Testing: The state has been asked to increase testing in all districts with a minimum of 70 per cent RT-PCR tests and use of Rapid Antigen Tests as screening tests in densely populated areas as well as areas where fresh clusters are emerging.

2) Tracking: "Tracing of at least 25 to 30 such close contacts for each infected person and their isolation to be done in 72 hours. Do subsequent testing and follow up of all close contacts. Delineate containment zones as per proper mapping of clusters of cases and their contacts," the Centre asked the state.

3) Treat: The state was advised to follow the protocol of clinical care, treatment and support, for home / facility care by increasing the number of isolation beds, oxygen beds, ventilators/ICU beds, ambulance fleet as per requirement, planning for adequate oxygen supply and focus on mortality reduction by early identification and complying to treatment protocols.

4) Follow COVID-appropriate behaviour: This can be done by asking local political, cultural, sports, religious influencers to disseminate proper wearing of masks and maintaining physical distance and use of Police Act, DM Act and other legal/administrative provisions for effective and strict enforcement, Centre told the state

5) Vaccinate: Regarding vaccination, the state was advised to ensure- time-bound plan of 100 per cent vaccination of eligible HCWs, FLWs and eligible age groups.

Apart from this, the state health authorities were asked to ensure rational utilisation of oxygen in hospitals in accordance with the guidelines for rational use of oxygen, which has been shared with all states and union territories.

While hospital level and district level committees were asked to look into oxygen planning and utilisation, the utility of virtual control room set up by DPIIT and the Union Health Ministry was also pointed to the state authorities.

"The state was asked to curb non-essential movement of large groups of people and social gatherings that could turn into super spreader events with an aim to prevent surge in cases and prevent mortality. The need to carry out the exercise in urban areas was particularly stressed," the health ministry said.

Further, the home secretary urged authorities to actively explore the possibility of also using hospitals belonging to organisations of the Union government like the Railways, Labour (ESI), SAIL, Coal India etc., to augment the existing hospital infrastructure of the state.

He also told them that all final year MBBS and nursing students along with interns and junior residents can be drafted by following the guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via