With COVID-19 cases rising in several states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged them to take proactive measures to prevent a third wave. He further stressed on moving forward with the strategy of test, track, treat and 'tika (vaccine)'.

While interacting with the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra and Kerala, PM Modi said 80% of the new Covid cases last week were from these states.

Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra and Kerala is a matter of grave concern for the country, he asserted and added, it is very important that the states, where cases are increasing, should take proactive measures to prevent any possibility of a third wave.

"We have to move forward with our strategy of test, track, treat and tika," Modi said, adding that special attention needs to be paid to micro-containment zones.

Regarding gathering at public places, the prime minister said, there is a need to be aware, alert and strict.

Recently, the central government released an emergency COVID-19 response package of more than ₹23,000 crore, Modi pointed out. He said funds are being made available to all states for making available new intensive care unit (ICU) beds, increasing testing capacity and for all other needs.

Earlier this week, Modi had interacted with chief ministers of eight North-Eastern states, another region of concern, through video conferencing. During the meeting, he had said the vaccination drive needs to be continuously ramped up to deal with the pandemic.

He had also said that it is a matter of concern that big crowds are thronging hill stations and market areas without masks and social distancing.

COVID-19 update in India

India recorded 38,949 new COVID-19 cases, which took the infection tally to 3,10,26,829, while the death toll reached 4,12,531 with 542 more fatalities, according to Union health ministry data updated on Friday.

The active cases have declined to 4,30,422 and comprise 1.39 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.28 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

It said that a decrease of 1,619 has been recorded in the number of active cases in a span of 24 hours.

The ministry said 19,55,910 tests were conducted on Thursday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 44,00,23,239, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.99 per cent.

(With inputs from agencies)

