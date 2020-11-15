Testing and hospital beds in Delhi to be increased

“Seeing the rising number of cases in Delhi, the home ministry chaired a meeting today to look into the covid-19 situation in Delhi. It is important for the people of Delhi for all the agencies to work together. The biggest problem right now is that of hospital beds. Since 30 October there has been a rise in the number of cases. Number of ICU beds are being exhausted. The centre has assured that 750 ICU beds will be made available over the next few days. Currently there are 60,000 tests being conducted which will be taken up to 1 lakh tests a day," Kejriwal said while speaking to reporters after the meeting.