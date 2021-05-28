Zydus introduces scratch code in critical drug packs to fight counterfeit menace

The company said it has incorporated a new IT-enabled scratch code which shall be printed under a scratchable surface

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Friday said it has introduced a new feature in the packaging of its critical drugs to help patients ensure that the product is not fake or counterfeited.

The feature will also be extended to other products of the company, it added.

The company said it has incorporated a new IT-enabled scratch code which shall be printed under a scratchable surface.

The patients can check to see if the product purchased by them is genuine or not by scratching the surface and verifying the code through the app or the website, it added.

"The problem of counterfeit drugs undermines the painstaking efforts that are put in to ensure that the end-user or patients receive a product that is safe and manufactured with the highest standards of quality excellence.

"Counterfeit drugs can be harmful as they may not have the desired outcome and could also be life-threatening in some cases," Cadila Healthcare Managing Director Sharvil Patel noted.

Cadila Healthcare is the listed entity of the Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila group which employs nearly 25,000 people worldwide, including 1,400 scientists in R&D.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

