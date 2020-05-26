BENGALURU : A text message that gave stranded migrant workers a deadline to register their names to leave Karnataka or be left back caused panic and confusion among this section of people in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

"If you want to travel by Shramik Trains, SMS YES followed by 6 digits of Seva Sindhu application to 161 from registered mobile number before 6 pm 26 May" read a text message sent around noon to workers.

The incident added to fears and confusion among migrant workers who are stranded in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka and have been waiting near police stations, large grounds and other public areas for their turn to return home.

Thousands of workers have been left without shelter, work, money or food due to the covid-19 induced lockdown that brought economic activity to a standstill in the state and country.

Trade union activists said that most of these migrant workers did not have technical knowledge and started to panic on the thought of being left behind.

"I got a message that service is expired," Shaharul, a worker from West Bengal said.

The confusion comes at a time when stories of migrant workers walking and cycling hundreds of kilometers is being reported from across the country.

"If such a thing has happend then we shall look into it and give another opportunity for them to return," S.Suresh Kumar, Karnataka's primary and secondary education minister said on Tuesday.

Over 165 trains have departed from Karnataka to different parts of the country. But a large number of people contiue to await their turn as social distancing norms has forced to run these trains with limited capacity.

