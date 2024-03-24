Textile exports contract 4.2% on year in 11 months of FY24
During the 11 months till February, the export of ready-made garments fell to $13.05 billion from $14.73 billion in the corresponding period a year ago. The export of jute declined to $310 million from $400 million, while yarn shipments fell from $4.47 billion to $4.23 billion.
New Delhi: India's textile exports shrank 4.2% year-on-year (yoy) in the first 11 months of the current financial year, hurt by adverse economic conditions in major destinations such as the European Union (EU), the US, and West Asian nations, according to the commerce ministry data analyzed by Mint.