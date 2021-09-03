NEW DELHI: Trade and textiles minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said India's textiles exports should be scaled up three-fold to $100 billion at the earliest, and that he has been in talks with states to facilitate land, power and other utilities for businesses to set up mega textile parks.

At an interaction, Goyal, who also handles consumer affairs and public distribution ministry, told textile industry that the aim should be to touch $44 billion in textile, apparel and handicrafts exports in FY22. At present, India's textile exports are valued at around $33 billion.

“I am sure nothing less than $100 billion will satisfy any of you and certainly will not satisfy the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is a person with very high expectations from the textile industry," Goyal said. The minister’s appeal for scaling up exports point to the role cross-border trade could play in India’s economic recovery.

Goyal assured businesses that a production linked incentive scheme for technical textiles and man-made fibre segment was on cards. The government is also working on a mega investment textiles parks (Mitra) scheme. Goyal told businesses that he was in talks with state governments to make sure land, power and other utilities are available for setting up such parks.

“Today we need a lot of competition among states to try and capture business opportunities and that is the competition we will see in the Mitra scheme also. We have to finalise the six or seven textile parks. We will be doing it looking at states giving commitments for land, labour laws, infrastructure, power and other utilities at attractive prices," Goyal said.

“I have started dialogue with different states. Some of the states have shown willingness to come forward," the minister said. Goyal explained that some of the assurances that he asked for from states included supply of power for ten years at a defined formula-based cost, land at attractive rates and other utilities that would encourage the industry to set up textile parks.

Goyal also told the industry that his ministry was working closely with the finance ministry to resolve certain export incentive dues. The minister said he has been interacting with different nations to expedite free trade and preferential trade deals with countries such as the UK, the EU and Australia.

