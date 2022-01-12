Textile exports up 31% so far in FY22, nears $30 billion

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI: India's textile exports during April-December 2021 touched $29.8 billion, up 31% year-on-year.
The textile ministry said that the textile sector has maintained trade surplus with exports higher than imports. In FY21, there was a deceleration in textile exports due to pandemic disrupting the supply chain and demand.
Signs of recovery, however, arose in 2021-22, it added.
"During April-December, 2021 the total Textiles & Apparel including Handicrafts exports was $29.8 billion as compared to $21.2 billion for the same period last year. Growth signals an economic rebound," as per the ministry's statement.
Overall, textile sector's exports, comprising textile, apparel, and handicraft, rose 14.6% year-on-year during April-December. Cotton yarn, fabrics, made-ups and handloom products rose 43% on year during the period, and jute products exports increased 33%.
Centre has set a target of $44 billion worth of exports for the sector for this fiscal, and 67% of this target has been achieved. The industry is hopeful that export target will be met.
India's exports in December rose a record 37% year-on-year to $37.29 billion. This is the highest-ever monthly achievement of exports so far. Exports stood at more than $27.22 billion in December 2020. The exports growth last month is also a 37.55% jump over December 2019, when it stood at $27.11 billion.
Merchandise exports in April-December was at $299.74 billion, an increase of 48.85% over $201.37 billion recorded in the year-ago period.
