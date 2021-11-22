Textile GST rejig to help the industry: government

The tax anomaly had in the past led to a situation where businesses were not able to use the tax credits fully to settle their final output tax liability, leading to accumulation of unused tax credits. “Though there is a provision in GST law to claim the unutilised input tax credit (ITC) as a refund, but there were other complications and resulted more compliance burden. The inverted tax structure caused effective increase in rate of taxation of the sector. The world textiles trade has been moving towards manmade fibre but India was not able to take advantage of the trend as its manmade fibre segment was throttled by inverted tax regime," the textile ministry explained.