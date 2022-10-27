Textile manufacturers should start securing cotton to meet their demand: Goyal

New Delhi: Textile manufacturers should start securing cotton to meet their demands, said textiles minister Piyush Goyal, adding that those involved with cotton industry should meet to discuss the strategy to ensure traceability of cotton and better value of cotton products
During a video conference on Wednesday with members of export promotion councils, Goyal said a two-days meeting should be organized to discuss new ideas on strengthening the textile sector. At least 50% participants should be youngsters and there should be involvement of Quality Control of India (QCI), commerce, DPIIT, finance, banking export Insurance for holistic engagement so that overarching themes may be discussed.
The minister said that last year, textile export was around $42 billion while the target is to achieve $100 billion by next five-six years.
Goyal introduced Rachna Shah who will be officially taking charge as secretary, Ministry of Textile, on 1 November, after superannuation of UP Singh.
He said that funds are available under Textile Mission and should be utilized in new projects. He said potential of textile sector may be showcased in G-20. Participation of industry representatives in the shopping festivals recently announced by the Finance Minister may also be pursued, he said.
The virtual meeting was convened with senior representatives of all the 11 export promotion councils under the Ministry of Textiles including Apparel Export Promotion Council, Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council, Carpet Export Promotion Council, Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts.
