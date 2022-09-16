Textile ministry clears 23 strategic projects worth 60 crore

According to the ministry, Member NITI Aayog (Science & Tech) & Principle Scientific Advisor (PSA) provided inputs pertaining to technical textiles for the meeting along with line ministries. Various leading Indian Institutes including IITs, government organizations, and eminent industrialists, among others participated in the session which cleared projects strategic for the development of Indian economy and a step in the direction of Atmanirbhar Bharat, especially in the Healthcare, Industrial and Protective, Energy Storage, Agriculture and Infrastructure.