Textiles ministry clears 20 strategic projects worth 74 crore

Textiles ministry clears 20 strategic projects worth ₹74 crore1 min read . 01:20 PM IST
Industry and academia linkages are essential for the growth of research and development in the application areas of technical textiles in India
NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Textiles on Wednesday cleared 20 strategic research projects worth ₹74 crores in the areas of agrotextiles , speciality fibre, smart textiles, activewear textiles, strategic application, protective gear and apparel, sports textiles.
As per the ministry, these strategic research projects fall under the flagship programme ‘National Technical Textiles Mission.’
Among the 20 research projects, five were of speciality fibres, six of agro-textiles, two from smart textiles, two of protective gear and apparel, two from geotextiles, one of activewear apparel, one from strategic application area, one from sports textiles were cleared, said the ministry.
According to the ministry, various leading Indian institutes including IITs, government organizations, research organizations, among others, participated in the session which cleared projects strategic for the development of Indian economy and a step in the direction of Atmanirbhar Bharat, especially in the field of Geotech, industrial and protective, agriculture and infrastructure.
While addressing scientists and technologists, Union textile minister Piyush Goyal said, “Industry and academia linkages are essential for the growth of research and development in the application areas of technical textiles in India. Building convergence with academicians, scientists and researchers is the need of the hour."
Goyal emphasised on the importance of contributions of technology and segment experts, scientists and academicians to India’s technical textiles future growth.
Despite the prominent usage of speciality fibres in India, indigenization of the technology has still been a major challenge which needs collaborative interventions from both industry and academia, he added.
He emphasized on the need for robust indigenization of machineries and equipment for technical textile sector to establish sustained and strong foothold in the global landscape.
According to the ministry, the revision of R&D guidelines and creation of dedicated indigenous machinery and equipment development guidelines under NTTM were discussed and recommended by the committee during the meeting
To bolster the innovation and research ecosystem in technical textiles, NTTM to support ideation and prototyping R&D projects worth up to ₹50 lakh and ₹100 lakh, respectively, which have clear potential to translate into commercial products and technologies.
