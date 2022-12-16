Textiles ministry working towards GI-tag for weavers, inclusion in FTAs: Sitharaman

Textiles ministry working towards GI-tag for weavers, inclusion in FTAs: Sitharaman1 min read . 04:31 PM IST
Handloom is a symbol of India’s rich and varied cultural heritage. It is also a source of employment to nearly 35 lakh people.
Handloom is a symbol of India’s rich and varied cultural heritage. It is also a source of employment to nearly 35 lakh people.
NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Textiles is working towards having Geographical Indication-tag for weavers and including them in Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), said Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman while inaugurating an exclusive weave-based handloom sari festival “My Sari My Pride".
NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Textiles is working towards having Geographical Indication-tag for weavers and including them in Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), said Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman while inaugurating an exclusive weave-based handloom sari festival “My Sari My Pride".
The exhibition has 75 handwoven saris from across the country, sourced by the textile ministry.
The exhibition has 75 handwoven saris from across the country, sourced by the textile ministry.
Sitharaman said that the Prime Minister in 2014-2015 gave the vision of 5 F, from Farm to Fibre to Fabric to Fashion to Foreign. This vision has become a principle objective of the Ministry of Textiles under which this exhibition has been organised and weavers are encouraged to display their work.
Sitharaman said that the Prime Minister in 2014-2015 gave the vision of 5 F, from Farm to Fibre to Fabric to Fashion to Foreign. This vision has become a principle objective of the Ministry of Textiles under which this exhibition has been organised and weavers are encouraged to display their work.
A touch-screen display has been put up at the exhibition to provide viewers information about the traditional significance of handwoven saris and weavers involved in making these exquisite pieces.
A touch-screen display has been put up at the exhibition to provide viewers information about the traditional significance of handwoven saris and weavers involved in making these exquisite pieces.
Handloom is a symbol of India’s rich and varied cultural heritage. It is also a source of employment to nearly 35 lakh people. To showcase India’s handloom heritage, a handloom saree festival is being organized by the Ministry of Textiles.
Handloom is a symbol of India’s rich and varied cultural heritage. It is also a source of employment to nearly 35 lakh people. To showcase India’s handloom heritage, a handloom saree festival is being organized by the Ministry of Textiles.
The uniqueness of saris such as Paithani, Kotpad, Kota doria, Tangail, Pochampally, Kancheepuram, Thirubuvanam, Jamdani, Santipuri, Chanderi, Maheshwari, Patola, Moirangphee, Banarasi Brocade, Tanchoi, Bhagalpuri Silk, BawanButi and Pashmina Sari Sari , among others, attracts customers from across the world with exclusive art, weaves, designs and traditional motifs.
The uniqueness of saris such as Paithani, Kotpad, Kota doria, Tangail, Pochampally, Kancheepuram, Thirubuvanam, Jamdani, Santipuri, Chanderi, Maheshwari, Patola, Moirangphee, Banarasi Brocade, Tanchoi, Bhagalpuri Silk, BawanButi and Pashmina Sari Sari , among others, attracts customers from across the world with exclusive art, weaves, designs and traditional motifs.