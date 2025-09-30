Textiles MoS Pabitra Margherita to visit Russia this week amid hiked Trump tariffs: Agenda, schedule, what to expect

Pabitra Margherita, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Textiles and External Affairs, is set to visit Moscow next week to discuss ties with Russia's trade ministry, amid increased United States tariffs.

Advertisement

Margherita will visit Moscow from October 1-3, 2025, to meet officials of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade and entrepreneurs of the textile and apparel industry, as per the official statement.

Why is this visit significant? Notably, this comes as United States President Donald Trump at August-end doubled tariffs on India from 25 per cent to 50 per cent as “punishment” for India buying Russian crude oil amid the Ukraine war.

India is eyeing markets of 40 countries, including Germany, Australia and the UK, for pushing its textile exports, following the increased tariff imposition by the US. The duties have hit India's apparel shipments hard as the US is our biggest market.

Advertisement

India-Russia ties to grow? What's on the agenda? The statement on September 29 said that MoS Margherita is scheduled to undertake an official visit to Moscow from October 1-3.

It said that this visit “underscores India's commitment to strengthening trade and cultural ties with Russia, and highlights the growing role of Indian textiles and apparel in global markets”.

“These engagements will bolster bilateral trade, encourage market diversification, and enhance people-to-people linkages between the two countries,” it added.

What can we expect for textiles industry? During his visit, Margherita will inaugurate a textile fair in Moscow called, ‘Best of India — Indian Apparel and Textile Fair’, which will showcase more than 100 Indian companies.

Advertisement

“The exclusive exhibition and buyer-seller meet will serve as a strategic gateway for Indian exporters to expand their presence in Russia and CIS markets,” according to the Textiles Ministry.

Over 100 Indian companies are expected to participate in the fair, showcasing products ranging from handloom and handicrafts to home furnishings, carpets, linens, apples, and garments.

The fair will attract around 1,000 domestic and international buyers, providing Indian businesses a direct engagement platform with leading importers, wholesalers, and retailers from Russia.