In view of the forecast of heavy rains continuing for the next three days, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed ministers, MLAs and officials to be on high alert and be available to people, adding that the government machinery should be ready to deal with any situation.

The chief minister on Monday held a meeting with ministers and officials in Hyderabad and also spoke to others in the rain-hit areas on the situation arising out of heavy downpour in the state, an official release informed.

The irrigation department officials were directed by the chief minister to discharge the Godavari flood waters reaching Sriram Sagar project and other reservoirs following incessant rainfall in neighbouring Maharashtra and the catchment areas in Telangana.

In view of the forecast of rains for the next one week or 10 days, Rao urged people to take precautions and venture out only if necessary.

To help people in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and also other places where the Godavari river flows, the chief minister asked the Chief Secretary to keep NDRF and other rescue and relief teams ready, besides helicopters.

Amid a third flood warning for Godavari river having been issued in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, Rao asked state Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar to stay put in the district on Tuesday.

The officials apprised the chief minister about the rain relief measures undertaken during the last couple of days, during the meeting.

They also informed him about heavy rains in Nizamabad and few other places and that the situation is under control.

The IMD on Monday predicted heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rain at isolated places in Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts till July 12.

It also predicted heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rain at isolated places in Siddipet, Sangareddy and Medak districts on July 12 and 13.

The water level in river Godavari at Bhadrachalam pushkar ghat in Bhadradri Kothagudem district reached 53.90 feet at 10 pm on Monday.

The district officials evacuated as many as 180 people in the affected villages on the banks of the river.

According to officials, the district administration is fully prepared to address any emergency situation and personnel from NDRF have been stationed at Bhadrachalam to carry out relief operations in the case of any emergency.

Road links to many villages were snapped and vehicles were rerouted to safer roads in view of water logging in the affected areas.

The daily weather report issued on Monday stated that very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalapally and others.