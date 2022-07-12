T'gana CM asks ministers, MLAs, officials to be on high alert amid heavy rains2 min read . Updated: 12 Jul 2022, 06:06 AM IST
The government machinery should be ready to deal with any situation, said Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao
In view of the forecast of heavy rains continuing for the next three days, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed ministers, MLAs and officials to be on high alert and be available to people, adding that the government machinery should be ready to deal with any situation.