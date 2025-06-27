Thackeray brothers Uddhav, Raj to unite against ‘Hindi imposition’ in Maharashtra schools, lead march

For the first time, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) will come together to protest on July 5 against the state government's reported decision to make Hindi compulsory up to Class 4 under the 'Three Language Policy'.

The announcement was made by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MP Sanjay Raut during a press conference on Friday.

As reported by ANI, Raut said, “We are not against any language. We have always respected Hindi. People like us have always valued it. Our party uses Hindi in many ways. But the recent decision to make Hindi compulsory as the third language up to Class 4 under the 'Three Language Policy' puts an unnecessary burden on children. It is both an academic and a linguistic issue.”

Raut revealed that discussions with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS chief Raj Thackeray resolved earlier plans for separate protests on July 6 and July 7, respectively, on the same issue.

"It was not good that two separate rallies would be taken out. I discussed with Uddhav and Raj Thackeray. Both Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS will jointly begin this movement on July 5," he stated.

In a post on X, Sanjay Raut said, "जय महाराष्ट्र! “There will be a single and united march against compulsory Hindi in Maharashtra schools. Thackeray is the brand!”

In another post on X, Thackeray asserted that the event will be a display of Marathi unity and cultural pride.

Raj Thackeray said, “We will not allow Hindi imposition from the beginning, and we have decided to organise a march from Girgaum Chowpatty on July 6 to oppose it. There will be no flags in that march. The entire march will belong to the Marathi people. The Marathi agenda will be the only focus. The leadership of that march will be by a Marathi person.”

He stressed that the rally will feature no political flags and will be rooted solely in Marathi identity. “The sole agenda will be Marathi. The leadership of this march will also be by a Marathi person,” Thackeray said, making it clear that the initiative transcends political lines.

Meanwhile, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that while Hindi is widely spoken across the country, it should not be forced upon young students, especially at the primary level.

"My view is that Hindi should not be made compulsory in primary education. There is no issue with children learning Hindi after Class 5. But we must analyse how many languages a child of a certain age can realistically learn and what linguistic burden that places on them," Pawar said.

"If the pressure becomes too much and results in the mother tongue being sidelined, then that is not acceptable," he added.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said that no language should be forced, emphasising that it will create an additional burden on the students. "We demand that no language should be forced. What we have been learning so far should continue. Education should be enhanced, but no language should be forced. Why is it just Hindi? How much do you want to burden the children? Focus on what they are already studying, restructure it is a little, make it better," he said.

What is the matter? The state government last week issued an order, stating Hindi will generally be taught as the third language to students in Marathi and English medium schools from Classes 1 to 5.

The government maintained that Hindi would not be compulsory, but mandated consent of at least 20 students per grade in a school for studying any Indian language other than Hindi. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday blamed the estranged cousins for politicising the language issue. He termed their opposition to Hindi as “unconstitutional” and urged the Maharashtra government not to bow to political pressure. Like anyone else, the Thackerays also have a right to protest in a democracy, the minister said.

