After Election Commission recognised the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena, the website of Shiv Sena has been deleted while the official Twitter handle has been changed. Shiv Sena's domain name shivsena.in has been deleted while the official Twitter handle of the party which was @ShivSena has now been changed to @ShivSenaUBT_. With this the party has also lost its Blue tick verification on Twitter. However, the office of Uddhav Thackeray still carries @ShivSena as its official social media handle.

The name of the party's YouTube channel has also been changed to Shiv Sena UBT from Shiv Sena. Uddhav Thackeray-led faction told Indian Express that the names were changed due to possibility that users might get confused.

The former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has also called an important meeting at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai at 12.30 pm. According to a report by ANI news agency, all MLAs and leaders of the Thackeray faction are likely to be present in the meeting.

The Election Commission on Friday recognised the Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena and ordered allocation of the "bow and arrow" poll symbol to it, delivering a big blow to the rival camp led by former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, whose father Bal Thackeray founded the outfit in 1966. In a unanimous order on the six-month-old petition filed by Shinde, the three-member Commission said it had relied on the numerical strength of the party in the legislative wing, where the chief minister enjoyed the support of 40 of the 55 MLAs and 13 of the 18 Lok Sabha members.

It gave a detailed reasoning on why it was forced to ignore the claims of the rival factions led by Shinde and Thackeray respectively over the organisational wing of the party, contending that the amendments to the Shiv Sena constitution in 2018, after the death of founder Balasaheb Thackeray, were undemocratic and paved the way to appoint people from a coterie as office bearers without any election at all.

Miffed by the EC's decision, Since then Uddhav Thackeray took a swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He said "The relationship between Kashi and Maharashtra is very old, we did not expect that the decision would be taken so soon. They stole our bow and arrows but now Lord Ram is with us." The former CM said that BJP compelled him to join hands with MVA. "I did not break the alliance (with BJP). The BJP forced me. They pushed me towards MVA," said Thackeray. On the other hand, the incumbent Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said his faction of the Shiv Sena received the 'bow and arrow' symbol due to the blessings of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Addressing a Shivaji Jayanti function in Agra in Uttar Pradesh Sunday evening, he said getting the symbol was a victory of truth.

Shinde broke ranks with Uddhav Thackeray in June last year and formed the government in Maharashtra in alliance with the BJP.