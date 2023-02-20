Thackeray vs Shinde: After EC's order, Shiv Sena's official website deleted; Twitter, YouTube handles changed
- The former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has also called an important meeting at Shiv Sena Bhavan today at 12.30 pm.
After Election Commission recognised the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena, the website of Shiv Sena has been deleted while the official Twitter handle has been changed. Shiv Sena's domain name shivsena.in has been deleted while the official Twitter handle of the party which was @ShivSena has now been changed to @ShivSenaUBT_. With this the party has also lost its Blue tick verification on Twitter. However, the office of Uddhav Thackeray still carries @ShivSena as its official social media handle.
