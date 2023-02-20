Miffed by the EC's decision, Since then Uddhav Thackeray took a swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He said "The relationship between Kashi and Maharashtra is very old, we did not expect that the decision would be taken so soon. They stole our bow and arrows but now Lord Ram is with us." The former CM said that BJP compelled him to join hands with MVA. "I did not break the alliance (with BJP). The BJP forced me. They pushed me towards MVA," said Thackeray. On the other hand, the incumbent Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said his faction of the Shiv Sena received the 'bow and arrow' symbol due to the blessings of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Addressing a Shivaji Jayanti function in Agra in Uttar Pradesh Sunday evening, he said getting the symbol was a victory of truth.

