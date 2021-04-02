Thackeray warns of a possible lockdown as covid cases surge

“I am not announcing the lockdown but warning about it. If there is no alternative found to the lockdown in the next two days, we will have to take a decision," a news report in the Hindustan Times quoted Thackeray as saying. Thackeray made a virtual address as the state saw its highest-ever single-day spike in covid-19 cases on Thursday. “I will discuss with experts from various fields in the next two days to find out alternatives to the lockdown," Thackeray said.