Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction heralds new tie-up ahead of Mumbai civic polls

Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction heralds new tie-up ahead of Mumbai civic polls2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 05:28 PM IST
The Uddhav Thackeray led faction of the Shiv Sena has announced an alliance with Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi ahead of the Mumbai civic polls.
The Uddhav Thackeray led faction of the Shiv Sena has announced an alliance with Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi ahead of the Mumbai civic polls. The announcement was made on Monday, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×