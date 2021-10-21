Thailand on Thursday exempted quarantine requirement for fully vaccinated people from 46 countries, up from 10 announced earlier. The Southeast Asian country will introduce the new quarantine-free travel arrangements on 1st November.

Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha last month had said that at least 10 countries, including Britain, Singapore, Germany, China and the United States, would be exempt from quarantine rules.

Today, Prayuth announced that now people from 46 countries will not have to go through quarantine requirements. He, however, did not disclose the extra countries. He said the visitors could skip mandatory quarantine providing they arrive via air, have been fully vaccinated and have a document to show they don't have Covid.

