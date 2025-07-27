Thailand confirms ceasefire talks with Cambodia: Trump takes credit, says, ‘reminds me of India, Pakistan’ | Top updates

Thailand announced late Saturday that it has agreed in principle to a ceasefire with Cambodia and is open to starting a "bilateral dialogue" to resolve the worst fighting between the two countries in over ten years. The conflict escalated for a third consecutive day, with both sides exchanging heavy artillery along the border. So far, the clashes have claimed at least 33 lives and forced over 150,000 people to flee their homes.

The foreign ministry said in a statement on X, "Thailand agrees in principle to have a ceasefire in place

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump, pushing his trade agenda, called for a ceasefire after speaking with the leaders of both countries. He also compared the situation to the conflict between India and Pakistan.

According to a series of posts on Truth Social on Saturday (local time), the US President has once again leveraged trade negotiations in order to broker a ceasefire and peace deal between Cambodia and Thailand.

“Just spoke to the Prime Minister of Cambodia relative to stopping the War with Thailand. I am calling the Acting Prime Minister of Thailand, right now, to likewise request a Ceasefire, and END to the War, which is currently raging. We happen to be, by coincidence, currently dealing on Trade with both Countries, but do not want to make any Deal, with either Country, if they are fighting -And I have told them so!”

“The call with Thailand is being made momentarily. The call with Cambodia has ended, but expect to call back regarding War stoppage and Ceasefire based on what Thailand has to say. I am trying to simplify a complex situation! Many people are being killed in this War, but it very much reminds me of the Conflict between Pakistan and India, which was brought to a successful halt,” the post read.

Thailand's foreign ministry confirmed a phone call between Trump and Phumtham, and stressed that regarding a possible ceasefire, "Thailand would like to see sincere intention from the Cambodian side."

It said Phumtham requested Trump to "convey to the Cambodian side that Thailand wants to convene a bilateral dialogue as soon as possible to bring forth measures and procedures for the ceasefire and the eventual peaceful resolution of the conflict."

Hours earlier, clashes broke out in the countries' coastal regions where they meet on the Gulf of Thailand, around 250 kilometres (160 miles) southwest of the main front lines, thumping with blasts on Saturday afternoon.

"It feels like I'm escaping a war zone," 76-year-old Samlee Sornchai told AFP at a temple shelter for evacuees in the Thai town of Kanthararom, after abandoning his farm near the embattled frontier.

A long-running border dispute erupted into combat this week with jets, tanks and ground troops.